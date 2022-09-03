Member of the U.S. Navy dresses as school mascot on return to ENC to surprise her dad on his birthday

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday night means football, but that wasn’t all that was going on at one game in the east as a member of the U.S. Navy, who graduated from Farmville Central last year, decided to surprise her dad on his birthday, who she hasn’t seen since Christmas.

Farmville Central faced off against West Carteret and United States Navy Cryptologic Technician and Jaguar alum Kenya Pittman, who has been stationed in Washington State for a year now, was there, but not as your typical fan.

Pittman found out in August that she would be able to return home to Farmville to see her parents. Her initial reaction was to surprise her entire family but thought of an idea to surprise her father James on his birthday and got a little help from the Jaguars head coach during the process.

Pittman says, “Texted the coach and the coach was like okay maybe I can be a football player. The coach was like I got an even better one, let me be the mascot. He was like okay cool and he said after coin toss you can go up get your dad take pictures with the baby and then take the hat off and show him who you are.”

So Pittman did just that and dressed up as the Jaguar mascot as a way to disguise herself from her father.

She approached her father with the costume on and asked for a picture. He didn’t know that under the costume was his baby girl.

James Pittman says, “I was telling my wife that I knew something was in the making because I hadn’t heard from her in a little while and I knew she was back on land and said she’s thinking about something I just don’t know what it was. They got me, they got me good cause I had no idea and I’m telling you this is the greatest birthday present in the world.”

Pittman says the chance to surprise her father was special because they grow up doing everything together. “It means a lot cause I’m his last child. Me and dad did everything together. We used to go to the games together that’s why I decided okay what day is his birthday on and just so happen to be on a Friday and a home game so I was like there’s no better opportunity than now to do it.”

Pittman’s father says he will remember the special moment for the rest of his life.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.