ECU Pirates fall to NC State in home opener, 21-20
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a tight finish, the East Carolina University Pirates fell to the NC State Wolfpack with a final score of 21-20.
With minutes left on the clock and a chance to tie the game, ECU missed a field goal and wasn’t able to recover.
