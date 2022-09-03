ECU Pirates fall to NC State in home opener, 21-20

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a tight finish, the East Carolina University Pirates fell to the NC State Wolfpack with a final score of 21-20.

With minutes left on the clock and a chance to tie the game, ECU missed a field goal and wasn’t able to recover.

WITN’s Eric Gullickson will share a full game report tonight at 6:00.

