Eastern Carolina’s only 3PM show brings the news that matters to you

By Maddie Kerth
Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new show is coming to WITN that mixes the viral and trending with the latest breaking headlines so that you are in the know even sooner!

WITN’s ENC at Three premiers on air and online Tuesday, September 6 at 3:00 p.m.

Join Maddie Kerth as she shares the good news from her screens to yours.

Join Maddie Kerth for WITN's ENC at Three each weekday at 3:00 p.m.
Join Maddie Kerth for WITN's ENC at Three each weekday at 3:00 p.m.(WITN)

You’ll even get First Alert Weather from our team of certified, most accurate meteorologists, headlined by Charlie Ironmonger.

The show focuses on the community of Eastern Carolina with live interviews from local leaders, performances from area musicians, and more!

Got a story idea? Drop a line to ENCatThree@witn.com so our team can continue to deliver coverage that you care about.

