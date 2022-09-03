Deputies search for overnight missing woman
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night.
She was last seen in a blue dress with no shoes and a scarf around her head.
If you see Dozier, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.
