71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount crash

A 71-year-old man died after being ejected from his scooter and hit by a car.
A 71-year-old man died after being ejected from his scooter and hit by a car.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - At around 9:15 P.M. on Friday the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street.

The driver of the scooter was ejected and struck by a second vehicle after the initial collision.

71-year-old Van Monroe, the driver of the scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck involved an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction is investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

