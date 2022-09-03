71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount crash
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - At around 9:15 P.M. on Friday the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street.
The driver of the scooter was ejected and struck by a second vehicle after the initial collision.
71-year-old Van Monroe, the driver of the scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck involved an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter.
The Rocky Mount Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction is investigating the motor vehicle collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.
