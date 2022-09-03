1 person shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

One shot, two others sent to hospital, following an incident outside of Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At 1:55 A.M Saturday morning Goldsboro Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro.

Officers found Kewon R’ Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS.

Two additional victims arrived at UNC Health Wayne by personal vehicle, Airic Murray, 25, Quentin Carlton, 24.

Kewon R’ Swinson has been transferred to ECU Medical Center in Greenville.

Both Carlton and Murray were treated and released from UNC Health Wayne.

The investigation is ongoing.

