White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’

White Oak High School
White Oak High School(White Oak High School Facebook)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school.

Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.

He says the threat was related to the stabbing attack at Northside High School on Thursday morning that left one student dead and another injured. Jacksonville police filed petitions against two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy in the attack.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and on the recommendation of the OCSO, White Oak High will have a remote learning day on Friday, September 2,” Anderson said.

WOHS Principal Joycelyn Cassidy sent a notice out of the above information to White Oak High families, saying, “whenever something happens which could affect our school, I want to make sure we keep you informed.”

WOHS says the schedule begins with a “prep and get ready for remote learning” at 7:45 a.m. and then first period begins at 8 a.m.

Northside High School will also be virtual Friday, but Anderson says all other Onslow County Schools sites will be in person.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Deputies looking for man wanted for armed robbery
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk

Latest News

Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop
Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop
Greene County Schools students in class
Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop
Animal services partnership
‘We’re excited’: Partnership makes it easier to claim lost pets
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack