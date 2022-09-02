White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school.

Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.

He says the threat was related to the stabbing attack at Northside High School on Thursday morning that left one student dead and another injured. Jacksonville police filed petitions against two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy in the attack.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and on the recommendation of the OCSO, White Oak High will have a remote learning day on Friday, September 2,” Anderson said.

WOHS Principal Joycelyn Cassidy sent a notice out of the above information to White Oak High families, saying, “whenever something happens which could affect our school, I want to make sure we keep you informed.”

WOHS says the schedule begins with a “prep and get ready for remote learning” at 7:45 a.m. and then first period begins at 8 a.m.

Northside High School will also be virtual Friday, but Anderson says all other Onslow County Schools sites will be in person.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.