Wake Forest opens with solid win over VMI

Campbell claims opener over The Citadel
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Mitch Griffis threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start to help No. 22 Wake Forest beat VMI 44-10 in the opener for both schools. Griffis started with veteran Sam Hartman sidelined indefinitely by a non-football medical issue.

Hartman led the Demon Deacons to last year’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and was on the sideline for this one.

Christian Turner and Taylor Morin added spectacular individual efforts on first-quarter scores for the Demon Deacons. Turner finished with 100 yards rushing and two TDs.

Grant Swinehart had a scoring catch to lead VMI of the Championship Subdivision’s Southern Conference.

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) - Hajj-Malik Williams threw for a touchdown, Caleb Dowden kicked three field goals and Campbell rolled to a 29-10 victory over The Citadel in a season opener.

Williams gave the Fighting Camels the lead for good on the first possession of the game. His 14-yard scoring toss to Ezeriah Anderson capped a six-play, 74-yard drive.

Lamagea McDowell ran for a 7-yard touchdown 42 seconds into the second quarter and Dowden connected from 36 yards out to put Campbell up 16-3 at halftime.

Dowden added two field goals in the third quarter and Bryant Barr scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth to cap the scoring for Campbell.

