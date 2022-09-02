Thief wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Greenville stores

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the woman who stole from several stores, taking thousands of dollars in items.

Greenville police tell WITN that the woman hit three stores, Serendipity, It’s So Wright, and Monkees, in Arlington Village on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.

In surveillance videos released to WITN by the stores, the woman is seen taking several high-end items and putting them in a tote bag before leaving. Some of the items include Louis Vuitton and Gucci handbags, jewelry, and a camera bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police Department’s property crimes unit at 252-329-4321 or Crime Stoppers.

