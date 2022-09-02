Saving Graces for Felines: Coco

Saving Graces for Felines: Coco
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines cat of the week is Coco.

Saving Graces said she came to the shelter alongside her five kittens. They say she was a great mother who was very attentive and protective.

At first, she was weary of humans, but that was mostly because she wanted to make sure her kids were safe. It wasn’t long before Coco showed Saving Graces her sweet side and they couldn’t help but fall in love.

They say she is quiet, well behaved, and should do well in any home without small children.

If you want to take Coco home, visit the Saving Graces for Felines website.

