Riverside-Martin outlasts Northside-Beaufort County on Ricky Lanier night

WILLIAMSTON (WITN) -Riverside-Martin held off Northside-Beaufort County 40-28 to improve to 3-0 this season. But the night belonged to a former high school football star in Williamston. It was Ricky Lanier night for Riverside. The first African-American scholarship player at the University of North Carolina.

He was incredible for then E.J. Hayes high school in Williamston. Set the state record with 13 touchdowns in one high school game.

“I might have done somethings but most of the time it was a team effort where all of us did one thing or the other,” says Lanier, “That’s why my brothers are so important. To see them, here, means the world to me.”

He was honored at halftime.

