Pitt County crash backs up traffic, one person taken to the hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One person had to be cut out of a vehicle Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pitt County.

Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the intersection of Highway 264 and Highway 30 following the noon crash.

Once rescuers were able to get the person out of the vehicle we’re told that person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pactolus Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Tyler Sutton said it wasn’t the first time a wreck has happened at that intersection and it won’t be the last.

Sutton says, “It has become a hotspot so to say recently definitely with the traffic. Um, you got college coming back in and people going back and forth to work in the mornin time and in the afternoon but it has become a hotspot for us here recently.”

Sutton wants to remind people to be aware of their surroundings and follow the rules of the road.

