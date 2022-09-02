Pitt Co. deputies accuse man of embezzling around $250,000 from former employer

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges of embezzlement at his former workplace.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Bruce Bland, 51, of Rocky Mount, turned himself in on Thursday after warrants were issues accusing him of embezzlement greater than or equal to $100,000.

We’re told investigators were called to the Stokes Regional Water Corporation back in April for a report of embezzlement by a former employee.

Deputies said it was determined that around a quarter of a million dollars was stolen from the business by Bland.

Bland was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with the condition that he not manage any money for a business or organization unless approved by a judge.

