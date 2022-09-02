Person killed in Currituck County crash involving school bus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A person was killed following a vehicle accident involving a school bus.

Currituck County Fire & EMS said that it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 850 block of Shortcut Road.

First responders found a passenger car with heavy damage and one person trapped inside as well as a Camden County school bus with heavy front end damage.

Rescuers were able to free the patient from the car but they died on scene.

We’ve reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information on the accident and the identity of the person killed.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.