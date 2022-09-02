Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day

(KPLC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville

The event will feature a “missing man” table ceremony and the Rolling Thunder® Flame of Freedom. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Click here to learn more information, or call 910-389-7319.

