John Paul II football wins over Catholic (VA) in 11-player football

JPII 19, Catholic 13
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - John Paul II playing host to Catholic out of Virginia Beach in 11-player football

Catholic driving but the Saints defender Nick Wojciechowski there for the interception to get the ball back. On the ensuing drive, Rion Roseborough the nice run in the first half. “Thunder” had 123 yards in the game.

Sets up Keiveon Moore with a 53 yard touchdown gave the Saints the 7-0 lead at the half.

JP2 is 3-0. They take it 19-13.

