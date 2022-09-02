Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm Labor Day Weekend Ahead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will remain anchored off the Mid Atlantic coast for the holiday weekend, effectively keeping rain chances at a minimum for Eastern NC. Humidity may try to rise a bit, however dew points will likely stay at or below the 70° mark. Our heat index will read in the low 90s for most areas as daytime highs reach the upper 80s for inland communities and the mid 80s along the coast. Winds will be light from the east because of the location of the high pressure system.

Our next significant rain chance arrives Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers, along with some rumbles of thunder, will be possible, primarily on Tuesday into Tuesday night with drier air building back in late next week. Highs will drop slightly from the upper 80s to the mid 80s with Tuesday rain chances, with overnight lows falling to the mid 60s.

TROPICS:

Newly classified Hurricane Danielle continues to sit about 1200 miles to the NE of Bermuda with sustained winds of 75 mph Friday afternoon. Danielle is now the 1st hurricane of the season. The storm will do a spin move in the Northern Atlantic before turning towards Iceland. Danielle is forecast to reach category 2 strength over the weekend as the storm moves off to the northeast. Regardless of the strength profile, this system will have zero impact on Eastern NC.

We’re continuing to monitor two other areas of low pressure being tracked by the National Hurricane Center. The first system (and the one that has the best chance of impacting Eastern NC) is about 200 miles east of the Leeward Islands. NHC meteorologists are giving it a high chance (70%) of tropical development over the next five days. It is a slow moving system and is expected to be about 200-300 miles north of Puerto Rico by Labor Day. If the system continues to follow model projections, it will slowly move west-northwest then northwest. Long range models suggest the system could curl farther to the northeast towards Bermuda. Because these models are over 5 days out, the margin for error is still quite large, but if you haven’t done so already, now is a good time to update your hurricane preparedness kits.

The second system near the Cape Verde Islands has weakened considerably. The system may dissipate altogether on Friday. The probability for development over the next five days has dropped to 0%.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low of 68. Wind E 2-5.

Saturday

Partly cloudy and warm with a touch more humidity. High of 88. Wind E 5-10. Rain chance 20% mainly south.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and warm. High of 87. Wind E 5-10.

Labor Day

Turning mostly cloudy and muggy. Stray PM shower possible. High of 86. Wind SW 6-12. Rain chance: 20%

Tuesday

Variably cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. High of 84. Wind SW 6-12. Rain chance: 60%.

