J.H. Rose takes down Northeastern to get back on track

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose hosting Northeastern Thursday and the Rampants came out flying. Opening kickoff it’s Kenderius Geddis big return into the Eagles end.

It sets up Will Taylor who calls his own number and scampers over 20 yards to the house 7-0 Rose.

Rampants defense great in the first half Jaceire Daniels-Waller the pick, he had a few.

That sets up this. Taylor hits Geddis through the air this time touchdown 14-0

Northeastern rallied but Rose wins 48-26. Rampants are 2-1.

High School Football Scores - Week 3 - Thursday Night

Gates County 46, Manteo 16

Greene Central 44, Wilson Beddingfield 6

Greenville Rose 48, Elizabeth City Northeastern 26

John Paul II Catholic 19, Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 13

Kinston Parrott Academy 44, Raleigh Wake Christian 28

Northern Nash 61, Wendell Corinth Holders 0

Pikeville Aycock 44, North Lenoir 6

rinceton 45, Goldsboro Rosewood 32

Riverside Martin 40, Pinetown Northside 28

Rocky Mount 28, Edenton Holmes 21

Rocky Mount Academy 40, Halifax Academy 9

Salemburg Lakewood 64, Lejeune 0

Smithfield-Selma 42, North Johnston 0

Southern Nash 41, Wilson Fike 13

Tarboro 48, North Edgecombe 15

Warsaw Kenan 46, Eastern Wayne 26

