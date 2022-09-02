‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture

Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was taken into custody in Central America. (Source: KFMB)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A suspected killer on the run for six years appeared in court on Friday for the murder of his girlfriend in California.

Raymond McLeod was arraigned for the 2016 death of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.

Police said McLeod and Mitchell lived in Arizona but were visiting friends in San Diego when she was found dead in an apartment.

According to investigators, McLeod fled the country after her murder but was arrested in El Salvador earlier this week.

Investigators say Mitchell’s mother, Josephine Wentzel, is a former detective who helped authorities in the international search for McLeod.

“The number one thing for this conference is ‘yes, I got him.’ He’s never going to get away again. He’s not going to be released from that jail if I could have something to do with that,” Wentzel said.

Before his arrest, McLeod was on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Deputies looking for man wanted for armed robbery
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk
JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil celebrates after winning Wednesday's CARS Tour Window World...
North Wilkesboro Speedway roars back to life with sold-out crowd, Dale Jr., exciting racing
White Oak High School
White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer...
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight
HWY 264 wreck
Pitt County crash backs up traffic, one person taken to the hospital
Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Father, daughter facing felony charges for setting raccoon on fire, sheriff says