Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State

Local businesses prepare for uptick in people
Local businesses prepare for uptick in people(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Week one of the 2022 college football season is upon us and the ECU Pirates prepare to face off against rival NC State on Saturday.

Opening weekend has brought large groups of people to Greenville and local businesses are preparing for the expected increase in customers over the next few days.

Amente Tacos and Spirits managing partner Brandon Qualls says they’ve multiplied the amount of product shipped to ensure they are prepared.

“We’ve been ordering extra food, we’ve definitely brought in extra staff,” Qualls said. “We haven’t seen business like this in a while, especially with COVID and the football team. It’s been about two years since we’ve seen an uptick in business like this. With 50,000 people coming into town, we expect a huge weekend.”

Uptown Brewing Company brewer Garrett Miller says no matter the outcome the Greenville community stands behind the Pirates.

“With ECU it doesn’t matter if we are winning, we’re celebrating regardless,” Miller said. “We’re celebrating for the teams that play and if they do their best out there they might win, they might lose, it doesn’t matter ECU is always having a good time.”

However, just like the team, Qualls says the restaurant is ready.

“The name of the game for us is to stay ahead and that way we can provide the best food and the best experience for our guests and out-of-town people that are coming in,” Qualls said. “To make Greenville proud and hopefully the Pirates will make us proud too.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Deputies looking for man wanted for armed robbery
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk

Latest News

Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State
Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State
Wake Forest opens with solid win over VMI
Wake Forest opens with solid win over VMI
White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’
John Paul II football wins over Catholic (VA) in 11-man football
John Paul II football wins over Catholic (VA) in 11-man football