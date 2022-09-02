Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Week one of the 2022 college football season is upon us and the ECU Pirates prepare to face off against rival NC State on Saturday.

Opening weekend has brought large groups of people to Greenville and local businesses are preparing for the expected increase in customers over the next few days.

Amente Tacos and Spirits managing partner Brandon Qualls says they’ve multiplied the amount of product shipped to ensure they are prepared.

“We’ve been ordering extra food, we’ve definitely brought in extra staff,” Qualls said. “We haven’t seen business like this in a while, especially with COVID and the football team. It’s been about two years since we’ve seen an uptick in business like this. With 50,000 people coming into town, we expect a huge weekend.”

Uptown Brewing Company brewer Garrett Miller says no matter the outcome the Greenville community stands behind the Pirates.

“With ECU it doesn’t matter if we are winning, we’re celebrating regardless,” Miller said. “We’re celebrating for the teams that play and if they do their best out there they might win, they might lose, it doesn’t matter ECU is always having a good time.”

However, just like the team, Qualls says the restaurant is ready.

“The name of the game for us is to stay ahead and that way we can provide the best food and the best experience for our guests and out-of-town people that are coming in,” Qualls said. “To make Greenville proud and hopefully the Pirates will make us proud too.”

