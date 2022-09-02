Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield

Greene Central 44, Beddingfield 6
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half.

2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a big run 52-yard touchdown. He had over 150 yards rushing but left the game with an injury on the cart.

Rams would keep powering away Jamari Coppage down to the goal line. Wilkes Thomas plowed in the score

Greene Central improves to 3-0 with a 44-6 win.

