Governor Cooper appoints two new judges

(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed two judges to fill vacant spots in the Superior and District Courts.

Bob Roupe has been appointed successor to Judge Charles Henry who retired from the Superior Court in Jacksonville. Roupe will oversee Judicial District 4 which serves Duplin, Jones, Onslow, and Sampson counties. Roupe previously served as assistant district attorney in those counties.

Rhona Patterson will be succeeding Rickye McKoy-Mitchell in the District Court of Mecklenburg County. She was the managing attorney at the Patterson Law Office, PLLC.

“These appointees are knowledgeable leaders, and have served their communities well over the years,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m grateful for their willingness to continue serving our state in these new positions.”

