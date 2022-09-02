Freeboot Friday kicks off this evening

Freeboot Friday
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first Freeboot Friday of the year kicks off this evening.

Freeboot Fridays happen the day before East Carolina University home games.

Today’s event is ahead of ECU’s home opener against North Carolina State University.

The free event offers live music, food, adult beverages, inflatables, and arts and crafts for the kids.

Freeboot is at Five Points Plaza, it will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The next one is set for September 9.

