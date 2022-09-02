Elizabeth City police searching for man wanted for murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police have announced warrants for a man wanted for a murder last week.

Police said that warrants for first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury were obtained this past Monday for James Felton, Jr., 38, of Elizabeth City.

Investigators believe Felton is responsible for killing Marcus Moore, 29, of Elizabeth City, back on August 27th. Moore was found dead in the on the 500 block of White Street.

Felton should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is or have other information that can help call police at 252-335-4321.

