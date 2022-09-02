Danielle becomes the 1st hurricane of the season

By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Danielle is the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season(Jim Howard)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Danielle reached hurricane status with sustained winds of 75 mph midday Friday. The center of the storm is northeast of Bermuda by about 1,200 miles and is expected to do a full spin move this weekend, keeping the storm stationary through Saturday.

Danielle is the first hurricane of the 2022 season. In a typical season, the first hurricane forms around August 10th. Typically, by early September we would already have 2 to 3 hurricanes in the books. The official NHC forecast brings Danielle to category 2 strength by late in the weekend as the storm begins to lift to the northeast.

Danielle will finally interact with the westerlies by Sunday night, which will send it northeastward towards Iceland. This system will have zero impacts on the U.S. and most nearby landmasses (Canada, Greenland, Iceland) over the next five days.

