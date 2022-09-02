University Presidents vote to expand FBS playoffs to 12 teams
It will happen no later than the 2026 season.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have voted to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams.
A process that start 14 1/2 months ago with optimism, and then derailed as conference leaders haggled over details, is now finally moving forward.
