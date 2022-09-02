University Presidents vote to expand FBS playoffs to 12 teams

It will happen no later than the 2026 season.
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) tosses confetti after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College...
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) tosses confetti after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Associated Press)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have voted to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams.

It will happen no later than the 2026 season.

A process that start 14 1/2 months ago with optimism, and then derailed as conference leaders haggled over details, is now finally moving forward.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Deputies looking for man wanted for armed robbery
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk
JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil celebrates after winning Wednesday's CARS Tour Window World...
North Wilkesboro Speedway roars back to life with sold-out crowd, Dale Jr., exciting racing
White Oak High School
White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday

Latest News

Rose beats Northeastern
J.H. Rose takes down Northeastern to get back on track
Ricky Lanier honored in Williamston
Riverside-Martin outlasts Northside-Beaufort County on Ricky Lanier night
Greene Central tops Beddingfield
Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield
JP2 football wins over Catholic (VA)
John Paul II football wins over Catholic (VA) in 11-player football