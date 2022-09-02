Ayden Art Show kicks off on Friday

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Art lovers here in the east can rejoice, as the Ayden Art Show has kicked off this weekend.

People living in Eastern North Carolina can get the chance to view art submitted into the show by artist from all over the country.

Some of the work included in the art show were submitted to be raffled off, while others were submitted for awards and viewing.

The art show is a part of the Ayden Collard Festival, with a goal to showcase and celebrate the work artist created. Organizers say many of the pieces are submitted by artist in our area but also other states.

Entry into the art show is free and guests have the chance to buy an art piece they may like.

The show will run until September 11th at the Ayden Community Building at 548 2nd Street.

You can visit the art show’s website for more details on the show’s schedule and the Ayden Collard Festival.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.