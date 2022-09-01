‘We’re excited’: Partnership makes it easier to claim lost pets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Losing track of a pet is never easy, but imagine having to call three or four different places to see if they’ve been found.

That was the reality for people living in parts of Pitt County. Now, the City of Greenville and Pitt County are partnering to make that process much easier.

“We were approached by the City of Greenville with the idea to streamline animal services for Pitt County, to create a better option for the City of Greenville where they can have a one-stop shop for adoptions, have a one-stop shop for lost pets,” Pitt County Animal Services Director Chad Singleton explained.

Simply put: if you couldn’t find your cat or dog, before this agreement, you might call animal control with the city, then try a private shelter, and then eventually call Pitt County Animal Services before tracking down your companion.

Now, you’ll only call one place: Pitt County Animal Services at 4550 County Home Road in Greenville.

“Then we can show the animal, we can put it on our social media, we can field the phone calls, and that allows them to do their fieldwork, not be so tied with them trying to handle shelter operations since we already have the infrastructure in place,” Singleton explained.

It’s a relief for the county and city alike, that not only eases the process of lost and found pets, but also adoptions.

“They have a wonderful facility, and we had been talking with Pitt County over the last 12 months or so, trying to do a partnership with them, and once they finished their renovation, it allowed us to start working with Pitt County,” Major David Bowen with the Greenville Police Department said.

The partnership will mean $4,000 dollars a month will go from the City of Greenville to PCAS instead of going to a private shelter, which helps the county and city’s relationship continue to grow.

“We’re excited about partnering with the county, and we look forward to the future with them as well,” Bowen said.

That partnership launched Thursday. It means the city and county will also partner for things like adoption parties and rabies clinics. A joint rabies clinic is planned for October 2022. Information about PCAS and adoptable pets can be found on their website.

