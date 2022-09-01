Wayne County to get $2.6 million in broadband expansion

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - InfinityLink Communications has been given $2,691,142 under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program to expand broadband in Wayne County.

The GREAT grant program gives grants to internet service providers that partner with counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet to areas of the state that are unserved or underserved.

“We appreciate the GREAT grant funding for this significant project,” Joe Daughtery, Wayne County Board of Commissioners chairman said. “Former Commissioners Bill Pate and the late Ray Mayo were strong advocates for broadband expansion to bring economic, educational, and quality of life improvements to homes across the county. There is more work to be done, and we will continue to look for grant opportunities to help fund broadband expansion for everyone in Wayne County.”

WITN is told that Wayne County has two more applications submitted for selection for GREAT grants to expand broadband to other areas of the county.

