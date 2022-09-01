Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Durham Thursday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in North Carolina on Thursday.

According to the White House, she will visit a senior center in Durham to “meet with seniors and advocates to discuss the administration’s efforts to lower healthcare costs for people across the country.” According to WRAL News, she will also talk about medical access.

She will also attend a Democratic Party fundraiser at a location disclosed only to ticketed guests. Those tickets range in price from $10,000 to $50,000.

Harris’ trip to the Triangle could cause traffic issues near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and in around Durham as her motorcade travels from RDU to the airport to the Durham Center for Senior Life.

Harris will leave Washington, D.C., around 11:40 a.m. and is expected to tour the senior center at 2 p.m.

Harris is expected to depart Durham after 7 p.m.

Harris’ last visit to North Carolina came in July, when she addressed reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision that ended the federal right to abortion.

