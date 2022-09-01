Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become first hurricane of 2022

The tropics are expected to become more active over the coming weeks as we enter the peak of hurricane season. (WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a 60 day wait, we have a named system in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle formed earlier today and has gradually built up its strength over the past several hours. The center of the storm is northeast of Bermuda by about 1,100 miles and is expected to do a full spin move this weekend, essentially keeping it anchored over the same spot for the next three days.

The National Hurricane Center projects Danielle to reach hurricane strength by Friday afternoon, making it the first hurricane of the 2022 season. It should reach its peak strength by Sunday afternoon with projected max winds reaching 100 mph (making it a category 2 hurricane, assuming those speeds are reached).

Danielle will finally interact with the Gulf Stream by Sunday night, which will send it northeastward towards Iceland. This system will have zero impacts on the U.S. and most nearby landmasses (Canada, Greenland, Iceland) over the next five days.

