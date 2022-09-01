Tropical Depression #5 forms in North Atlantic
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Thursday morning on a new tropical depression, the fifth this hurricane season.
The NHC puts its movement at ENE with maximum sustainedw winds of 35 mph.
If the depression develops into a named storm, it will be named Danielle.
