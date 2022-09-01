Tropical Depression #5 forms in North Atlantic

Tropical Depression #5 forms in North Atlantic
Tropical Depression #5 forms in North Atlantic(NHC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Thursday morning on a new tropical depression, the fifth this hurricane season.

The NHC puts its movement at ENE with maximum sustainedw winds of 35 mph.

If the depression develops into a named storm, it will be named Danielle.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Suspect arrested in Duplin Co. murder
Man arrested after Duplin County murder
The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in...
7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 1st at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 1st at 4:30am
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty days ahead
New Bern residents gathered for 7th annual International Overdose Awareness Event
Craven County nonprofit organization hosts annual overdose awareness event
Local nonprofit organization host annual Overdose Awareness Event
Local nonprofit organization host annual Overdose Awareness Event