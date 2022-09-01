‘They want to see ECU Athletics propel forward’: Clark family invests $2 million

“They do it because they really want to see ECU Athletics kind of propel forward” Clark family invests $2 million in ECU Athletics
By Ellie Davis
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Clark family, a family well known to the East Carolina University sports world, has invested $2 million into ECU Athletics as a way to advance the opportunities for athletic success for the 450 student-athletes at the university.

The donation, which was made to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, was the third-largest gift in ECU Athletics history.

“The money is going to go towards a couple of different things, one of them is to the proposed indoor facility that we are going to build off of Charles Boulevard,” ECU Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson said. “We’re also going to do an expansion of our current baseball building which is going to be really nice.”

$90,000 of the funds are also going to be directed towards the nine women’s sports teams, something Lance Clark, a member of the donor family, expressed his gratitude for.

“The women have just been so outpouring,” Clark said. “They want us to come to practice and we really look forward to doing that and seeing them and we are just really excited to be the ones to actually give the donation to all women’s sports at one time.”

Each of the women’s teams will get $10,000.

The Clark family has a longstanding relationship with ECU Athletics. The name “Clark” is half of the namesake of Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Police are looking for this four-door sedan and three men suspects
Atlantic Beach police search for three men after fatal stabbing
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night
Jonathan Young
Former Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at church gets 87 years in prison

Latest News

‘It’s a necessity’: Organizations work to get broadband access to rural communities
‘It’s a necessity’: Organizations work to get broadband access to rural communities
Broadband
‘It’s a necessity’: Organizations work to get broadband access to rural communities
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
Free nutrition workshop held for students & parents