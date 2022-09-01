‘They want to see ECU Athletics propel forward’: Clark family invests $2 million

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Clark family, a family well known to the East Carolina University sports world, has invested $2 million into ECU Athletics as a way to advance the opportunities for athletic success for the 450 student-athletes at the university.

The donation, which was made to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, was the third-largest gift in ECU Athletics history.

“The money is going to go towards a couple of different things, one of them is to the proposed indoor facility that we are going to build off of Charles Boulevard,” ECU Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson said. “We’re also going to do an expansion of our current baseball building which is going to be really nice.”

$90,000 of the funds are also going to be directed towards the nine women’s sports teams, something Lance Clark, a member of the donor family, expressed his gratitude for.

“The women have just been so outpouring,” Clark said. “They want us to come to practice and we really look forward to doing that and seeing them and we are just really excited to be the ones to actually give the donation to all women’s sports at one time.”

Each of the women’s teams will get $10,000.

The Clark family has a longstanding relationship with ECU Athletics. The name “Clark” is half of the namesake of Clark-LeClair Stadium.

