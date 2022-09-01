Students & staff react to changes in education as national math and reading scores drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An exam called the “Nations Report Card,” conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, showed a large decline in test scores throughout math and reading in 9-year-olds.

Greene County resident and parent Danielle Gray believes this is due to virtual learning and the absence of being in a classroom.

“Basically, I think the test studies have dropped because of COVID,” Gray said. “A lot of kids are doing online and that means the parents are having to stay home to try to help them and a lot of parents and people weren’t ready for that.”

For Greene County Schools, not having enough broadband access during the pandemic played a large part in the hurdle of virtual learning.

“We have places in our county where there’s just not enough internet access, and so preparations had to be made for students when they did come to school so that they left with everything they needed until the next time they came back,” GCS Superintendent Frank Creech said.

Returning to the classroom for the fall semester, schools are focusing more on building relationships again with each student as they prepare them for a successful school year.

“Coming back, it’s rebuilding relationships with students and families as we make sure we’re fully aware of all the needs our students and families have,” Creech said.

While getting students back up to speed may be a difficult task, these teachers are prepared and ready for what this school year holds.

“Our students are very happy with the fact of being face-to-face again with their students because you can be very affectionate with your virtual learning but there is something about having your students with you and in front of you,” Creech said.

Scores from this year show a decline of 5 points in reading and 7 points in math. That is the largest decline since 1990 in reading and the first ever in math.

Many people believe other factors other than COVID-19 played a role in the lower scores, including teacher vacancies, cyberbullying, and students’ need for mental health services.

