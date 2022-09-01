Pink diamond expected to sell for over $21 million at auction

The 11.15-carat pink diamond is set to be auctioned on October 5 in Hong Kong. (Credit: Sotheby's Auction House via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A unique piece of jewelry is up for grabs, but you may have to break the bank for it.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off the Williamson Pink Star diamond which is considered “among the rarest of all gemstones.”

Officials describe the diamond as “fancy, vivid, pink.” It weighs 11.15-carats, which is bigger than most diamonds of that color.

It is expected to bring in at least $21 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Suspect arrested in Duplin Co. murder
Man arrested after Duplin County murder
The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in...
7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert
Police investigate shooting at high school
Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School
The Route Fire threatens a large home near Los Angeles on Wednesday.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
Route Fire forces evacuations in California
FILE --Poland's deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks...
Poland to seek equivalent of $1.3 trillion from Germany for World War II