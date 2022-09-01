Northside-Jacksonville athletic events cancelled next two days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fatal student involved stabbing at Jacksonville’s Northside high school means the school will not be holding athletic events for the next few days.

That includes their high school varsity football game with St. Paul’s scheduled for Friday night. They will have no athletics on Thursday and Friday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.