Northside-Jacksonville athletic events cancelled next two days

They will have no athletics on Thursday and Friday.
Northside-Jacksonville athletics are cancelled for the next few days due to student involved...
Northside-Jacksonville athletics are cancelled for the next few days due to student involved stabbing at the school.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fatal student involved stabbing at Jacksonville’s Northside high school means the school will not be holding athletic events for the next few days.

Full story here.

That includes their high school varsity football game with St. Paul’s scheduled for Friday night. They will have no athletics on Thursday and Friday.

