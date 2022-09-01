North Carolina student scores improve, but more schools low-performing

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina’s education department has released student test scores and school performance grades for the past school year.

They show hundreds of additional public schools are now labeled as low-performing compared to the last time the designation was calculated in 2019.

That’s based on passing rates on exams and exceeding growth expectations on those tests. But other data from the Department of Public Instruction also released Thursday showed student scores improved overall in the 2021-22 school year compared to the year before, which was marked by COVID-19 instructional restrictions.

An earlier DPI analysis found significant learning losses during the pandemic.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Suspect arrested in Duplin Co. murder
Man arrested after Duplin County murder

Latest News

Jacksonville police file juvenile petitions against 3 teens following Northside High School fatal attack
New Bern police unveil new tip line
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk
Greenville police to host school safety meeting