North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund.

The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness.

Starting September 1, and running through November 1, Commerce will accept grant applications for local projects meeting the program’s criteria.

A pool of $27.9 million is available during this second round of grantmaking.

Earlier this year, Commerce awarded 30 local governments grants from the fund.

The Rural Transformation Grant Fund awards grants in four categories:

The Downtown Revitalization category supports downtown development initiatives that help grow and leverage a community’s commercial core into an asset for economic growth and prosperity.

The Resilient Neighborhoods category offers grants focused on community development and quality of life improvements, such as eliminating food deserts, creating healthy living initiatives, and increasing access to affordable housing options, among other initiatives.

The Community Enhancements for Economic Growth category provides grants to local governments to smooth the way for economic development opportunities, such as the acquisition of land and buildings, the preparation of business sites, and the removal of structural and physical barriers that may be limiting development.

The Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category provides educational programming, technical assistance, and focused guidance to local government staff in rural and distressed communities. RC2 is currently offered in partnership with Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business.

Other than the RC2 category, which will not be accepting new applications until next spring, proposals for projects meeting the other categories are now being accepted.

Information about the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, including access to the online application, is available at nccommerce.com/transform.

###

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.