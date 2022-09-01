North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund.

The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness.

Starting September 1, and running through November 1, Commerce will accept grant applications for local projects meeting the program’s criteria.

A pool of $27.9 million is available during this second round of grantmaking.

Earlier this year, Commerce awarded 30 local governments grants from the fund.

The Rural Transformation Grant Fund awards grants in four categories:

  • The Downtown Revitalization category supports downtown development initiatives that help grow and leverage a community’s commercial core into an asset for economic growth and prosperity.
  • The Resilient Neighborhoods category offers grants focused on community development and quality of life improvements, such as eliminating food deserts, creating healthy living initiatives, and increasing access to affordable housing options, among other initiatives.
  • The Community Enhancements for Economic Growth category provides grants to local governments to smooth the way for economic development opportunities, such as the acquisition of land and buildings, the preparation of business sites, and the removal of structural and physical barriers that may be limiting development.
  • The Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category provides educational programming, technical assistance, and focused guidance to local government staff in rural and distressed communities. RC2 is currently offered in partnership with Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business.

Other than the RC2 category, which will not be accepting new applications until next spring, proposals for projects meeting the other categories are now being accepted.

Information about the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, including access to the online application, is available at nccommerce.com/transform.

###

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Suspect arrested in Duplin Co. murder
Man arrested after Duplin County murder

Latest News

Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
Trusted Elections Tour
Bi-partisan event highlighting secure elections to come to Eastern Carolina
NEW BERN POLICE BADGE
New Bern police unveil new tip line