New Bern police unveil new tip line

NEW BERN POLICE BADGE
NEW BERN POLICE BADGE(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern police department is now allowing smartphone users the ability to share anonymous tips with law enforcement.

Tip411 enables the public to send text messages and open a dialog with a police officer in real time.

To report a tip, text NBPDTIP along with your message to 847411. The program can be used to report public safety information, suspicious activity, etc. and users can also attach photos and videos to their texts.

The tip411 system is 100% anonymous, and removes all identifying information before officers receive it.

People who do not have a smartphone can still report anonymous tips using an internet-based version of the program on the police department website at www.newbernnc.gov/police.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Suspect arrested in Duplin Co. murder
Man arrested after Duplin County murder
The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in...
7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say

Latest News

Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School
SOURCE: One student dead, one teacher injured in attack at Northside High School
Annual Ayden Collard Festival returns next weekend
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Durham Thursday
Deputies looking for man wanted for armed robbery
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk