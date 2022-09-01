New Bern police unveil new tip line

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern police department is now allowing smartphone users the ability to share anonymous tips with law enforcement.

Tip411 enables the public to send text messages and open a dialog with a police officer in real time.

To report a tip, text NBPDTIP along with your message to 847411. The program can be used to report public safety information, suspicious activity, etc. and users can also attach photos and videos to their texts.

The tip411 system is 100% anonymous, and removes all identifying information before officers receive it.

People who do not have a smartphone can still report anonymous tips using an internet-based version of the program on the police department website at www.newbernnc.gov/police.

