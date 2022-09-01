J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday.

Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw.

Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play by Rampants Finn Peters but it’s kept out by the defense. Eddie Turberville on the goal line. Damian Rivera clears. 0-0 at the half.

Then it’s Manteo’s turn Oscar Rivera the header try but Drew Sears comes up big for the Rampants. They would survive the scare 0-0 2nd half.

Rose improves to 4-0-2, Manteo goes to 3-1-1.

