J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw
J.H. Rose 0, Manteo 0
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday.
Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw.
Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play by Rampants Finn Peters but it’s kept out by the defense. Eddie Turberville on the goal line. Damian Rivera clears. 0-0 at the half.
Then it’s Manteo’s turn Oscar Rivera the header try but Drew Sears comes up big for the Rampants. They would survive the scare 0-0 2nd half.
Rose improves to 4-0-2, Manteo goes to 3-1-1.
