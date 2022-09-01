Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect.
The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd.
Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
