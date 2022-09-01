Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Jacksonville police are looking for this suspect in a hit-and-run they say happened on...
Jacksonville police are looking for this suspect in a hit-and-run they say happened on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd.(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd.

Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Suspect arrested in Duplin Co. murder
Man arrested after Duplin County murder

Latest News

Eric Whitfield walks out from hearing smiling as he's removed from the Onslow County school...
Eric Whitfield removed from Onslow County school board
Greenville Police car
Greenville police to host school safety meeting
Northside High School on Sept. 1, 2022
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville