Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the hit-and-run occurred on Henderson Drive on Aug. 22nd.

Anyone who may know the man in the photo is asked to call police at 910-938-6442 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

