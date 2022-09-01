Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Police are investigating an incident at an Eastern Carolina high school Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the school system says police are looking into an isolated incident at Northside High School in Jacksonville.

Police are asking people to avoid the area within a three-mile radius of the school to give officers room to investigate.

There is currently no threat to the public.

