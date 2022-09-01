Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School

Police investigate shooting at high school
Police investigate shooting at high school(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Police are investigating an incident at an Eastern Carolina high school Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the school system says police are looking into an isolated incident at Northside High School in Jacksonville.

Police are asking people to avoid the area within a three-mile radius of the school to give officers room to investigate.

There is currently no threat to the public.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Suspect arrested in Duplin Co. murder
Man arrested after Duplin County murder
The 7-year-old will face one count of misconduct with a weapon and one count of a minor in...
7-year-old accused of bringing two guns, ammo to school, deputies say

Latest News

Deputies looking for man wanted for armed robbery
DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 1st at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 1st at 4:30am
New Bern residents gathered for 7th annual International Overdose Awareness Event
Craven County nonprofit organization hosts annual overdose awareness event
Local nonprofit organization host annual Overdose Awareness Event
Local nonprofit organization host annual Overdose Awareness Event