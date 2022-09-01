Greenville police to host school safety meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police and the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will host a school safety meeting on September 13.

Greenville police say the meeting aims to help parents, students, and staff to feel secure that there will be rapid deployment by school resource officers and Greenville police if there is an intruder in school.

They also want to help parents know how to handle what to say at home to their children if there is violence at their schools, and how students can safely report a potential school shooter.

The meeting will take place on September 13, at 6 PM, in the Greenville City Council Chambers.

