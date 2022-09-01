Eric Whitfield removed from Onslow County school board

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eric Whitfield was removed from the Onslow County Board of Education on Wednesday.

In a public hearing, the school board voted unanimously to remove Whitfield from his position, effective immediately (member Melissa Oakley recused herself from participating in the hearing).

WITN reported on Aug. 25 that Whitfield said he was resigning from his position on the board. However, that resignation would have been effective at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31st.

With the public hearing on Wednesday, the school board was able to make his dismissal effective immediately at 4:17 p.m.

At the hearing, the school board, via its hearing officer, alleged that Whitfield engaged in misconduct while in office in his interactions with Kelli Muse, Kristen Greer, Kylene Rose, and Melissa Oakley, beginning in October 2021.

Muse is an employee of the school system and also a member of the Craven County School Board. The hearing officer says she has an active lawsuit against Onslow County Schools, her employer, due to the interactions with Whitfield.

Greer is a parent of a child in Onslow County Schools. The school board says Whitfield harassed Greer’s friends and posted screenshots of her minor children on his Facebook page.

Rose is a pre-K teacher with OCS who claimed that Whitfield kept reaching out to her, despite her asking him to stop, told her he made a false report to the health department about her, and that she saw him near her home, which scared her.

Oakley, of course, is a member of the school board.

Even before he was elected, Whitfield was in the thick of controversy, when he posted a racial slur on social media directed at the former head of the local NAACP. At the time, several people, including current school board members, called for him to drop out of the race.

Whitfield was convicted in April of cyberstalking and in February spent two days in jail after being held in contempt.

A judge found him guilty of cyberstalking Muse.

The school board said that Whitfield “exhibited behavior unbecoming a member of the board of education and violated the code of ethics and his oath of office,” as well as that he “has woefully failed to serve as a role model for the children and students of Onslow County Public Schools, which children and students deserve and need.”

In his closing arguments Wednesday, Whitfield explained that he was a candidate for the North Carolina House in September of 2021 and he said he was very careful not to mix his school board position with his bid for the House seat.

“To be honest, Kristen Greer was my target. I needed someone to be angry with me and spread my name throughout the county. Kelli Muse fell in my lap. I was like ‘wow, this is way better than Kristen Greer,” Whitfield said.

“So that was my motivation. It was to gain name recognition, to have people talk bad about me for my North Carolina House bid.”

The dismissed board member admitted that his actions were irresponsible in hindsight. “I won’t be running for office again until... I guess for the 2024 election.”

Whitfield said he will fight the decision to remove him from the board.

Whitfield claimed that board members Jeff Hudson, Bob Williams, Oakley (who recused herself), and Bill Lanier, were biased in the hearing and already decided about his status “almost two years ago” before any allegations or convictions came out about him.

