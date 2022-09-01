DEPUTIES: Requesting community help to find man who robbed gas station, assaulted clerk

Deputies looking for man wanted for armed robbery
Deputies looking for man wanted for armed robbery(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Greene County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a gas station while displaying a weapon and assaulted the clerk early Thursday morning.

The sheriff said the robbery happened around 1:55 a.m. The man was wearing a white tank top and tan pants when he entered the Speedway on Highway 258 North in Snow Hill.

Officials say once he entered the store, he assaulted the clerk, then showed the clerk a weapon and demanded money. The clerk had minor injuries and was treated by EMS.

Deputies believe the man left the gas station in a dark-colored sedan with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 747-3411.

