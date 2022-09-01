Craven County nonprofit organization hosts annual overdose awareness event

Local nonprofit organization host annual Overdose Awareness Event
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the New Bern community gathered at Union Point Park for the seventh annual International Overdose Awareness Event Wednesday night.

The event provided people with the chance to remember loved ones who have passed away or who are currently still battling addiction.

Several guest speakers and organizers spoke throughout the evening about their personal experiences with drug addiction.

Craven County Heroin Opiate Prevention Education Co-Founder Alan Woodard says continuously spreading awareness can save many lives.

“We are to get people aware of what’s going on places to go get help for these addiction problems,” Woodard said. “We’ve got families that are working with us that have loved ones that have made the journey and come out clean. We have some that are going through it in the present time and some that have lost their loved one.”

Diane Blalock, who is a mother of an overdose victim, says relying on the people close to her is what got her through the tough time and allowed her to share her son’s story.

“First thing I say is that I don’t bring death, I don’t want people to think just because they see me that they are going to see themselves that way because I did that to a best friend,” Diane Blalock, mother of overdose victim said. “I got completely away from my best friend because I didn’t want to be in her shoes. My son was still alive but that’s not going to happen to everyone as long as there’s breath, there’s hope.”

