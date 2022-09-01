Bi-partisan event highlighting secure elections to come to Eastern Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Democrats and Republicans are teaming up to highlight democracy.

In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state. One of those stops will take place in New Bern on September 7, from 6:30-8 PM at the Tryon Palace Cullman Performance Hall.

The Trusted Elections Tour aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.

It will include several notable panelists, including:

· Mitch Kokai, Senior Political Analyst at the John Locke Foundation

· Kellie Harris Hopkins, Beaufort County Elections Director

· Thomas S. Payne, III, Democratic Member of the Beaufort County Board of Elections

· Paul Cox, General Counsel to the State Board of Elections

· Kelly Green, NC Election Law Expert

· Dylan Reel, NC Election Law Expert

All events are free, open to the public and media. For more information about the network and the tour schedule, visit www.NCTrustedElections.com.

