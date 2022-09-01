Bi-partisan event highlighting secure elections to come to Eastern Carolina

Trusted Elections Tour
Trusted Elections Tour(Trusted Elections Tour)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Democrats and Republicans are teaming up to highlight democracy.

In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state. One of those stops will take place in New Bern on September 7, from 6:30-8 PM at the Tryon Palace Cullman Performance Hall.

The Trusted Elections Tour aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.

It will include several notable panelists, including:

· Mitch Kokai, Senior Political Analyst at the John Locke Foundation

· Kellie Harris Hopkins, Beaufort County Elections Director

· Thomas S. Payne, III, Democratic Member of the Beaufort County Board of Elections

· Paul Cox, General Counsel to the State Board of Elections

· Kelly Green, NC Election Law Expert

· Dylan Reel, NC Election Law Expert

All events are free, open to the public and media. For more information about the network and the tour schedule, visit www.NCTrustedElections.com.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
Bobby Wilson
Missing Rocky Mount man found dead
Gregory Bradshaw was arrested at his home in Wallace on Wednesday
Duplin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Vance Street crime scene Tuesday night
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
Suspect arrested in Duplin Co. murder
Man arrested after Duplin County murder

Latest News

Jacksonville police investigating incident at Northside High School
CHIEF: One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville
NEW BERN POLICE BADGE
New Bern police unveil new tip line
Annual Ayden Collard Festival returns next weekend
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Durham Thursday