Atlantic Beach police searching for car after fatal stabbing

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released a photo of a car in the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Atlantic Beach.

Police say they and the SBI are looking for three men suspected of being involved in Monday’s fatal stabbing, and have ruled out a previous car that they thought was involved, after interviewing the owner.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department says officers responded to a call of a possible assault in the 300 block of West Atlantic Blvd. Monday at 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller lying in the driveway.

Police tell WITN there was a stab wound to the left side of Miller’s chest. He later died at Carteret Health Care.

Police say they are looking for three suspects described as Black men of medium height, medium to stocky build, wearing dark-colored pants, and gray to dark-colored hooded sweatshirts with face coverings like masks and bandanas.

The car they are now investigating is a silver four-door sedan that they say was seen in the area of the Circle and the Atlantic Beach Causeway shortly after the stabbing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at (252) 726-2523.

