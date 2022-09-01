Annual Ayden Collard Festival returns next weekend

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning next weekend for some family fun.

The Ayden Collard Festival is set for Sept. 9 and 10. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens.

The opening ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 which will include live music from the Chairman of the Board at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10, vendors as well as arts and crafts will open at 9 a.m., and rides will open at 11 a.m.

The collard eating contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and there will be live musical performances throughout the day wrapping up with On The Board at 7 p.m.

Click here for the schedule of events.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.