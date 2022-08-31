Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man.
Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds.
WITN is told that Jones was last seen wearing black long sleeves and light-colored pants in the area of Snowden and Birchwood drives.
Anyone who has any information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call 252-237-8300.
